A categorised terrorist carrying ‘press card’ was among two Kashmiri terrorists killed on Wednesday in an encounter in the Rainawari locality in the interior of Srinagar city.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said one of the killed terrorists identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat had a press card. As per the card, Bhat was editor in chief of Valley Media Service, an unknown news gathering agency.

The terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carrying Identity Card (ID) of media indicates a clear case of misuse of media, the IGP Kashmir added.

Rayees Ahmad Bhat was earlier a journalist and was running online news portal ‘Valley News Service’ in Anantnag. He joined terrorist ranks in August 2021 and was categorised ‘C’ by police. Two FIRs are already registered against him for terror crimes.

The second slain terrorist has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Rah of Bijbehara, a ‘C’ categorised terrorist, Kashmir Zone Police said.

Earlier the gunfight between terrorists and security forces, including police, Army and CRPF, took place after the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

The IGP said that the burqa clad woman, who hurled a grenade at the CRPF bunker on Tuesday in Sopore town, has been identified and will be arrested soon.

The burqa-clad woman was caught on CCTV throwing a grenade at a security camp of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sopore town. In the video, the woman is seen standing in the middle of the road then taking out the bomb from her bag and throwing it at the CRPF bunker in a hurry.

The road had a couple of pedestrians and two-wheelers passing by. Soon after throwing the grenade, she can be seen running away from the spot.