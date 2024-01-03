Telangana CM meets Karan Adani; BJP calls it hypocrisy

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met a delegation from the Adani group led by Gautam Adani’s son Karan Adani. This sparked a controversy as the Opposition accused the Congress of resorting to hypocrisy.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been quite critical of the Modi government’s close association with the Adani group and even Reddy had recently attacked the Prime Minister in Nagpur on the same issue.

The Chief Minister met Karan Adani, the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ, and Ashish Rajvanshi of Adani Defence and Aerospace at the Secretariat. The Adani group made it clear that they would continue to invest in Telangana despite the change in government.

The group announced that it was committed to investing in the aerospace sector and set up a data centre. They also sought the new government’s support for setting up new projects.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government will provide adequate facilities and subsidies to new industries for industrial development and employment generation in Telangana. State industry and IT minister D Sridhar Babu and other officials were also present during the meeting.

NV Subhash of the BJP said: “The hypocrisy of the Congress party has been exposed and Rahul Gandhi must answer this. When Adanis meet chief ministers of non-BJP states like West Bengal, Rajasthan and Telangana nothing happens but when he meets us all issues are raked up.” The BRS recalled that K Chandrasekhar Rao had turned down Adani’s offer to invest in Telangana.

Since Reddy assumed office, a number of investors, who are currently investing in Telangana, have met the Chief Minister. Key investors among them was Foxconn and its team led by the India head Vincent Lee met the new Chief Minister about its upcoming Apple airpods manufacturing at Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district. Similarly, the Chief Minister also met TDP MP and MD of Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Jaydev Galla on Wednesday over its upcoming factory at Mahabubnagar.