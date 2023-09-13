Taking forward G-20 agenda, 3rd International Climate Summit to begin tomorrow

India is aiming to become the third largest economy in the world, and New Delhi is putting a major focus on green hydrogen, biofuels, and renewables to achieve this goal. The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organizing the 3rd International Climate Summit (ICS) 2023 at Vigayan Bhawan on September 14-15 to discuss the transition to a clean energy future.

Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest of the two-day event. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr. Jitender Singh, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and ONGC Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh will be the other prominent guests attending the event.

The event will focus on “Sustainability through Green Growth” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission LiFE – Lifestyle for the Environment. During the summit, climate change captains will be honored with green awards for their path-breaking contribution in finding sustainability through green solutions.

Advertisement

The 3rd ICS summit will have delegates from across the globe, including academicians, researchers, and scholars, bureaucrats and government officials. Representatives of civil societies, diplomats, missions, and trade bodies will also participate in the two-day summit.

The summit will open a global dialogue and call for actionable outcomes on climate change mitigation from an Indian perspective, blending our repository of ancient wisdom and circular economy.

Also Read: G20 Summit showcased Bharat’s technological capabilities, economic strength: MoS Jitendra Singh

India, under its G20 presidency, has unveiled a new pathway for climate change mitigation, through mainstreaming of Lifestyle for Environment (Mission LiFE) – urging the world to adopt sustainable practices and climate-friendly actions in everyday life.

When it comes to climate change mitigation, the importance of individual action and collective responsibility cannot be ignored, and the time to act is now.

India is also building significant capacity in areas of biofuels, renewables, and alternate energy solutions like green hydrogen, to define its long-term national energy strategies, accelerate its climate commitments, and put the country on a sustainable growth path.

The summit also aims to showcase India’s ability to combine ancient wisdom and modern technologies to mitigate climate change and encourage adoption of circular economy principles that highlight India’s efforts towards achieving energy security through renewable energy deployment and opportunities in green hydrogen.

The talking points will also include biofuels and other renewable technologies, strengthening international cooperation, and facilitating public-private-government partnerships in green energy technologies, unlocking climate finance, technology transfer, knowledge sharing, and capacity building.