‘Stage prepared, tell time and date’: Bhupesh Baghel accepts Amit Shah’s debate challenge

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has accepted Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s challenge of a public debate on development works done by the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress government in the last five years.

“Home Minister Shri Amit Shah! I have accepted your challenge by going to the same Pandaria Assembly where you had challenged me to debate on the work. You have not yet told the stage, date and time but the public has prepared the stage. Please tell me the date and time,” Baghel wrote on X and shared a photo of an empty sofa with Amit Shah and his names written on both sides.

गृहमंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी! जिस पंडरिया विधानसभा में आप मुझे काम पर बहस करने की चुनौती देकर गए थे, उसी पंडरिया विधानसभा में जाकर मैंने आपकी चुनौती को स्वीकार किया है। आपने तो अभी तक मंच, तारीख, समय नहीं बताया है लेकिन जनता ने मंच तैयार कर लिया है। आप तारीख और समय बता दीजिए.. pic.twitter.com/NfuFT7xufN — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) November 6, 2023



Earlier, Amit Shah had challenged Baghel for a public debate over the development works done by him and PM Modi. The home minister was reportedly irked by Baghel’s demand of a work report from the BJP.

While addressing a rally in Pandaria assembly constituency in poll bound Chhattisgarh, the home minister said, “How come you are seeking our report card? I challenge you if you have the courage, to come and debate with us over your work in the last five years and that of Modiji in the past 15 years”.

Following Amit Shah’s challenge, Baghel also addressed a rally in the same Pandaria constituency and accepted his challenge during his speech.

“Your challenge is accepted Mr. Amit Shah ji! You tell me the stage, time, date… I will come. There should be a debate on your scandal of 15 years and our work of 5 years. Chhattisgarhia is not afraid, will wait for your reply,” Baghel said sharing the video collage of his and Amit Shah’s rally speech.