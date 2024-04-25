Amit Shah says BJP will remove Muslim reservation

Union minister for Home and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday iterated that his party has decided to end the reservation for Muslims in Telangana and redistribute it among SC/ST and OBC.

Shah was in Telangana to address a public rally at Siddipet for the party candidate for Medak Lok Sabha constituency, M Raghunandan Rao. Medak, a bastion of the BRS is facing a tough triangular contest between BJP, Congress and the BRS.

Speaking at the gathering Shah said “I want to tell the people of Telangana that the BJP has decided to end the reservation for Muslims initiated by the Congress and BRS and instead give it to SC/ST and OBC.” Congress had initiated four per cent reservation for Muslims in Telangana in 2004 and BRS had promised to raise it to 12 per cent. Though the state Legislative Assembly had passed the bill, the BJP at the Centre sat on it.

He also berated the Congress alleging that the party was colluding with the BRS. “Within such a short time, the Congress party has turned Telangana into Delhi’s ATM. Congress is not even investigating the corruption of TRS whether it is Kaleshwaram (lift irrigation scheme) or land scam. BRS and the Congress party, both are in collusion,” said Shah.

The Union minister further said that only the Prime Minister can liberate the state from corruption. “You make Modiji Prime Minister for the third term. Narendra Modiji will liberate Telangana from this corruption.” He also went on to add that people have decided to make BJP victorious in every seat in Telangana since only then there can be comprehensive development of the state. Telangana will go on polls on 13 May in the fourth phase for all the 17 seats.