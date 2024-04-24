Congress and communists promoting terrorism in Kerala: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and communist parties alleging that they are giving shelter to terrorists in Kerala.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidate in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency Sobha Surendran, he said the Congress and the Communists are helping the banned terrorist organization Popular Front of India (PFI). He said that the Congress is seeking the support of SDPI, which is the political wing of PFI. The Communists are also vying for their support.

Amit Shah said the Union government banned the PFI to ensure national security.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to protect the country from organisations like the PFI .As long as Narendra Modi rules the country, the Popular Front of India(PFI)will not set foot on the soil of Kerala,” he said.

Calling the INDIA bloc a deceitful gang, Amit Shah said the Congress and the communist parties despite being partners in other States are fighting each other in Kerala.

He criticized the Congress and the Communists , accusing them of pretending to be adversaries in Kerala while collaborating in other regions of the country.

He said that Communism has collapsed globally and in India, and likewise, the Congress was also witnessing a diminishing influence across the nation.”This is the time of the BJP,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said this Lok Sabha election is the one to make India the world’s third-largest economy. “Giving Narendra Modi and the BJP a third time will make India number one in the world in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing and technology. Voting for Modi means voting for development, voting for prosperity and voting for preserving culture and heritage in every nook and cranny of Kerala,” Shah said.

Alleging the Congress and communist parties as anti-farmer, Shah said the Modi government had increased the minimum support price of crops and was committed to the welfare of the fisher community. He said a special package would be announced for the coir sector once the third Modi government assumed office.

Responding to the CPI-M’s demand for complete abolition of nuclear weapons, Shah said there is no change in the country’s nuclear policy, India would remain a nuclear power. On one side, the CPI-M calls for elimination of nuclear weapons, while on the contrary the CPI-M-led LDF government in Kerala is engaged in mineral sand-mining on the Kerala coast and exporting it, Shah said . The leaders of Left parties and the Congress have benefitted from it, he alleged.

Speaking on the Karuvannur cooperative bank scam, the Union Home Minister said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating it and the money looted by leaders of the CPI-M would be returned to the investors.

Stating that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ’s family members and party leaders are involved in various scams, Amit Shah said the BJP government will punish the wrongdoers.