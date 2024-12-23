Special cleanliness drive by NDMC

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched a special cleanliness drive with an aim at ensuring cleanliness in market areas under its jurisdiction.

Mentioning about the drive, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the drive is being carried out daily from 7 am to 11:30 am, focusing on deep cleaning of key market areas and their surroundings. He said this includes cleaning footpaths, maintaining avenue roads, removing construction and demolition (C&D) waste, caring for green belts, and removing encroachments from markets.

He said that all NDMC departments, including sanitation workers, horticulture team, civil engineering teams (Road Division and Swachhta Division), and enforcement teams, have collaborated in this initiative, and added that public toilets (PTUs/CTUs) in the area are also part of it.

He said to support the drive, mechanical road sweepers, pressure jetting machines, battery-operated litter picker machines, garbage vehicles, and tippers/tempos with labor are being deployed by the Road Division.

Informing that the cleanliness drive started on Saturday and will continue until 3rd January, he said all participating departments have been instructed to submit their Action Taken Reports to the Public Health Department on each day.

Chahal said that under the mission of a world-class municipality in a world-class city, the NDMC is committed to maintaining the highest cleanliness standards.

He said this initiative will contribute significantly to achieving these goals, while providing a cleaner and healthier environment for all residents and visitors.