NDMC property tax collection counters to remain open for citizens’ facilitation

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced on Friday to open its property tax collection centres from March 29 to 31 to facilitate the citizens to deposit their taxes at the end of Financial Year 2024-2025

“In order to facilitate the taxpayers to deposit the tax and dues and to provide an opportunity to interact with the tax officers to know the pending dues to be deposited, the NDMC has decided to open its Property Tax Collection Counters as well as Tax Office from March 29 to 31 (Saturday to Monday),” the civic body said.

The NDMC said it has designated three payment collection counters including Palika Kendra cash counter at Sansad Marg for payment collection.

The civic body further said that these collection counters would also entertain the payments from residents/service users/ electricity and water consumers of its area for their outstanding electricity and water bills and estate properties dues.

The residents/ tax payers/service users of the NDMC area may also make their payments through online mode as per their convenience, it said.

The MCD has urged the taxpayers to pay their property tax dues to enable it to ensure world-class civic services to its residents.