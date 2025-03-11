NDMC makes solar power mandatory for building approvals

In its first council meeting after the Delhi Assembly elections, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has mandated the installation of a solar power plant as a prerequisite for building plan approvals, the Architecture and Environs Department announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal stated that the civic body would offer subsidies equivalent to those provided by the central government to promote the adoption of solar energy.

“In the coming days, solar panels will be installed on every rooftop in the NDMC area, with a final decision expected in the next council meeting. Our goal is to make NDMC self-sustainable by 2026,” Chahal said.

He said that initially launched in Khan Market, night sweeping has now been extended to five more locations. Strict action will be taken against agencies failing to meet contractual obligations, and a committee will be set up to address deficiencies.

Chahal also informed that the Council members will personally oversee measures such as rainwater harvesting to tackle waterlogging. A rigorous crackdown on encroachments will be launched to ensure better civic management, he added.

Chahal highlighted that, under an existing clause, NDMC must pay a minimum of ₹149 crore to procure 100 megawatts of assured electricity from Pragati-1 Gas-Based Plant and PPS-II Bawana Gas-Based Plant.

He urged the Delhi government to exempt NDMC from this requirement, allowing payments only for the actual electricity consumed.

The council also approved revisions and amendments to the Recruitment Regulations (RRs) for the positions of Vaccinator Cadre, Veterinary & Livestock Inspector, and Public Relations Cadre within NDMC.