NDMC adopts modular rainwater harvesting technology to tackle waterlogging

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to implement modular pit technology for rainwater harvesting, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable water management. This decision follows a meeting on waterlogging prevention held at Shram Shakti Bhawan on Tuesday.

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuldeep Chahal stated that the meeting was part of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative, organized by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, to enhance rainwater harvesting efforts through modular pit technology.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Paatil, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, and senior officials from the Central Water Commission (CWC), National Water Mission (NWM), Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), and other key stakeholders.

Chahal emphasized the importance of community participation in water conservation and called for a collective commitment from all stakeholders. He also recalled the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign, launched by the Prime Minister in 2021 under the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’, aimed at promoting rainwater conservation across urban and rural areas, including historical monuments.

During the meeting, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra presented a comprehensive strategy for effective flood management and rainwater conservation. He highlighted the adoption of Modular Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) Pits using crosswave technology, a key initiative undertaken by NDMC to optimize water utilization.

Chahal further informed that NDMC has already developed 272 RWH pits, including 167 conventional pits and 105 modular pits. Additionally, 182 RWH pits have been cleaned, with full maintenance expected to be completed by May 30, 2025.

To combat waterlogging and enhance water conservation, NDMC has identified 27 major waterlogging points where RWH installations are planned. These locations include Purana Quila Road, Golf Link, Lodhi Colony, Africa Avenue, AIIMS Flyover, BKS Marg, Connaught Place, and Vinay Marg, among others.

