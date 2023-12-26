SP leader Maurya a puppet of Sonia Gandhi, BJP reacts to his ‘anti-Hindu’ remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit out at Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya’s over his alleged anti-Hindu remarks. BJP MP Subrat Pathak said Maurya is a puppet of Sonia Gandhi and demanded an FIR against him.

“In UP, SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya has again insulted the Hindus. I believe that he is just a puppet in the hands of SP president, Akhilesh Yadav, and Sonia Gandhi. I request that UP CM Yogi Adityanath immediately register an FIR against (Akhilesh) Yadav and take strict action against him,” said BJP MP Subrat Pathak.

Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane also slammed the SP leader, saying “We can’t tolerate when someone says something about our religion.”

Advertisement

Maurya is known for stoking controversies with his remarks against Hindu religion. In the latest incident, he purportedly said Hinduism is deception.

“The roots of Brahminism are very deep and the reason for all the disparity is also Brahminism. There is no religion called Hindu; Hinduism is just a deception. There is a conspiracy to trap the Dalits, tribals and backward people of this country by calling the same Brahmin religion as Hindu religion,” he had said.

He claimed ,”In 1955, the Supreme Court said in its order that Hindu is not a religion but a way of life. It is a conglomeration of more than 200 religions. Even Mohan Bhagwat had said, not once but twice, that Hindu is not a religion but a way of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that Hindu is not a religion. Even Gadkari had said the same thing in a media conclave.”

The SP leader didn’t stop there and further called Hindu religion a “dokha” (betrayal) and “business for some people”.

“…when they say these, no one’s sentiments get hurt but when Swami Prasad Maurya says that Hindu is not a religion but a betrayal (dhokha) and what we refer to as Hindu religion is a business for some people, the whole country is hit by a storm,” Maurya added.