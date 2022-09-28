Smuggled gold and cigarette from Dubai over 70 lacs seized at IGI

With the arrest of an Indian passenger at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, a team of Custom officials have succeeded in busting a racket involved in smuggling of gold and cigarettes from Dubai. The recovered gold in the form of paste was kept hidden between the clothes of the accused.

According to Joint Commissioner of Customs IGI Airport, Praveen Bali, specific information was received by the Custom officials deployed at the Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport.

On the information, one Indian passenger was detained for checking on Tuesday at Terminal-3. The said passenger had arrived from Dubai by flight number AI-916.

During the detailed examination of the baggage, gold paste weighing 1507.5 Grams and 195 cigarettes of foreign brand were recovered. The total value of the recovered item was found to be about Rs. 70.44 lacs.

The recovered gold and cigarettes of foreign brands has been seized under section 110 of Customs Act and further investigation is being carried on.