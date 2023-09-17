Seemed Congress has given Northeast to China”: Assam CM Sarma on post with distorted India map

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday came down heavily on the Congress, alleging that they demonstrated their indifference and apathy towards the Northeast and its people while mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their latest social media post.

A video shared by the Congress on its official handle on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly showed a distorted map of India, with the entire Northeast region missing.

Responding to the post, Sarma alleged that it seemed from the clip that the Congress has already bartered away the Northeast to a “foreign country’.

Taking a screenshot of the Congress’s post, Sarma posted on X, “Seems the Congress party has secretly struck a deal to sell the entire land of the Northeast to some neighbouring country. Is this why Rahul went abroad? Or has the party given membership to Sharjeel Imam (a former student activist jailed under UAP(A) sections)?”

Further, speaking to ANI on Saturday, Sarma called on people across the country to take note of the Congress’s act and give them a befitting reply in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

“I saw that tweet. It felt like the Congress has given away our beloved Northeast region to China. They put out an India map from which the entire Northeast region had been cut off. This is a deliberate anti-national act. The people of the Northeast and across the country should take note of this and give them a befitting reply (in the Lok Sabha elections next year),” the Assam CM told ANI.

The controversial post, was, in a way, the Congress’s take on a famous scene from the Bollywood film ‘Deewar’.

The scene featured Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor, the two main protagonists in the film, in a fiery exchange, with the latter eventually saying, “Mere paas maa hai’ (Mother is with me).

The Congress shared an animated video of that scene from ‘Deewar’, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi portrayed as Amitabh Bachchan and Rahul Gandhi depicted as Shashi Kapoor.

In the video, PM Modi could be heard saying “I have ED, police, power, money, friends… what do you have?”

To this, Rahul Gandhi replies, “The entire country is with me.”