Sajjan Kumar’s acquittal black day for secularism: Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said here on Wednesday that the acquittal of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, in a case related to the murder of three people during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, is a “black day for minorities and secularism and a blot on justice, human rights and rule of law in the country.”

Describing the acquittal of the Congress leader by a lower court in Delhi as painful and shocking, the SAD chief said it has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community which is still waiting for final closure to the wounds afflicted by the Congress party and its henchmen who are still evading justice on one pretext or another.

“The acquittal amounts to sprinkling salt on the wounds of the community,” he added.

The Akali leader said the state had plainly failed to establish what should have been an open and shut case. “Whosoever is responsible for the inability of the state to prove what is obvious as broad daylight owes an explanation. Be it complicity or ineptitude of the prosecution, this development is a shame for the civilized world,” he added.

He said the Sikh community had been waiting for justice in the cases of 1984 genocide, which had been planned and executed by the henchmen of the Gandhi family for forty years now.

“The inability of the state to bring the butchers to justice is bringing a bad name to the country in the comity of nations,” he contended, adding the SAD would continue to assist the 1984 massacre victims and would fight their cases till the guilty are brought to book.