Retirement benefits for part-time staff, Gem Bourse for Jaipur

Two months ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet in the state has decided to ensure retirement benefits to part-time employees and open the first Gem Bourse in Jaipur.

At a meeting headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his official residence late last night, the cabinet took many important decisions including approval of Rajasthan Part Time Contractual Hiring Rules-2023, setting of Gem Bourse in Jaipur and land allotment to various institutions.

The cabinet has approved the draft of the Rajasthan Part Time Contractual Hiring Rules – 2023 wherein part-time personnel will be entitled to an economic assistance package of Rs 2 to 3 lakh on termination of their service.

These benefits will be given on termination of service, death, and retirement to part-time personnel working in various departments. With the making of these rules, there will be transparency in the recruitment of part-time personnel and they will get economic support. It is to be mentioned that the chief minister in the 2023-24 budget had announced Rajasthan Part Time Contractual Hiring Rules-2023.

Besides, a decision has been taken whereby the name of the Animal Welfare Board will be changed to Amrita Devi State Animal Welfare Board.

The cabinet also decided to make around 44,000 square metres of land available on a reserved price for setting up and developing Gem Bourse in Jaipur. The land will be allotted to Jaipur Gem and Jewellery Bourse (SVP) formed for setting up the gem bourse at three times the industrial reserve rate on 99-year lease. This will promote exports of gemstones. Around 60,000 people will get the opportunity of direct and indirect employment. This will have a positive effect on the economic development and development of the state.

Nine project directors of District Women Development Agencies will now be considered state employees. Along with this, they will be able to get a salary, allowances, and other benefits including consequential benefits like state employees.

The cabinet has taken a decision to regularise selected/appointed personnel from the date of appointment under the Rajasthan Civil Services (Special Selection of Projects Directors, Project Officers, and other Officers in Women Development Projects and Special Conditions of Service) Rules, 1984.