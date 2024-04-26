Rajasthan records average of 11.77 pc voter turnout at 9 am in 13 LS seats

Out of over 2.80 cr electorate, an average of 11.77 per cent voters cast their votes at 9 am in Rajasthan’s 13 LS constituencies where 152 contestants including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, two Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Choudhary, four sitting MPs and seven women are in the poll fray.

Voting commenced at 28,758 polling booths at 7 am with great enthusiasm in 13 LS seats of Ajmer, Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Banswara, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

Four sitting MPs PP Choudhary, Bhagirath Choudhary, Dushyant Singh, SS Jaunapuria, and State BJP President C P Joshi, and Congress’ former assembly Speaker Dr C P Joshi, sitting MLA Harish Meena, and Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Jalore seat are also vying in the poll battle.

Out of 152 contestants, BJP and Congress have fielded 13 each on all seats, BSP on 12, 73 Independents and 41 of other smaller parties. exercised their right of franchise with their family members in Jodhpur.