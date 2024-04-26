Bagidora assembly bypoll records 73.25 pc voting in Rajasthan till 5 pm

The Bagidora assembly bypoll on Friday recorded 73.25 per cent voting in Rajasthan till 5 pm. Though voting ended at 6 pm, the final percentage will be declared later tonight.

The Bagidora assembly bypoll witnessed a triangle contest between Subhash Tambolia, who defected from the Congress to join the saffron party, Jaikrishna Patel from BAP, and Congress’s Kapoor Singh.

The Bagidora seat fell vacant after Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya resigned on 19 February to contest the Banswara Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket.

The INDIA bloc allied with the BAP and decided to support its candidate, Jaikrishan Patel. They asked Congress candidate Kapoor Singh to submit his withdrawal nomination, but Kapoor did not comply.

In the current assembly of 200 legislators, the ruling BJP has a strength of 115 MLAs, while the Congress has 69 members. Besides, there are 2 BSP members who recently joined the Shiv Sena (Shinde), RLP 1, BAP 2, RLD 1, and Independent 8.

The results of this assembly bypoll will be declared on June 4 along with the Lok Sabha results.