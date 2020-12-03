Breaking the ice over a long time speculations of his entry into politics, superstar Rajnikant on Thursday said that he would announce his long-anticipated political party on December 31 and launch it in January.

The decision comes a day after the 69-year-old leader met with senior office bearers of his forum, the Rajini Makkal Mandram. He had said that he “will announce my decision soon” on his plans for electoral politics.

In a tweet he said, a political party will be launched in January; Announcement regarding it will be made on December 31st.

Rajinikanth yesterday met district secretaries of his fans club, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) and held a detailed discussion at his Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Kodambakkam on the future course of action.

Later speaking to reporters at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth, said: “I met the district secretaries. They expressed their views, I shared mine. They assured me that they will be on my side with whatever decision I make. I will announce my decision as soon as possible”.

His announcement came in the backdrop of doctors advising him against entering politics. Last month, the actor had hinted that his long awaited entry to electoral politics may be delayed.

A letter attributed to him cited doctors’ concern over campaigning during the pandemic and the potential impact on Rajinikanth’s health went viral. The actor denied the letter was not written by him, but said that the contents in it were true. The letter seemed to indicate the actor had been advised to restrict travel since he has a kidney condition could be vulnerable to Covid-19.

Reports say that at the meeting with district secretaries Rajinikanth spoke about his health condition. He also expressed displeasure at the functioning of a few officebearers of the fans association. He reportedly discussed the possibility of starting a political outfit by January.

Rajinikanth spoke individually to all district secretaries and sought their views on the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth had on 2018 New Year eve announced that he would enter politics, float a new party and contest all the 234 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections while ruling out contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Since then, his fans and political observers were eagerly waiting for it, but the “reluctant politician” in Rajinikanth kept pending his decision again and again. In December last year, RMM members were directed not to contest local body elections in Tamil Nadu and also not to campaign for any party or individual.