Happy birthday, Varun Dhawan: A look at his top five films

As Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan celebrates his 37th birthday today, fans are reminiscing about his journey in the film industry, marked by stellar performances and memorable characters. From his debut in 2012 to becoming one of the most sought-after actors in the industry, Dhawan has carved a niche for himself with his versatility and charm.

On this special occasion, let’s take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and revisit his top five films that have left an indelible mark on audiences:

1. “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” (2014):

Paired once again with Alia Bhatt, Dhawan charmed audiences with his portrayal of Humpty, a fun-loving but principled young man who falls in love with the spirited Kavya. The film, a modern take on the classic love story, showcased Dhawan’s flair for romance and his ability to connect with audiences of all ages.

2. “Badlapur” (2015):

Varun Dhawan stunned audiences and critics alike with his intense portrayal of Raghu, a man seeking revenge for the murder of his wife and son. His raw and gripping performance in this dark and gritty thriller showcased his versatility as an actor and earned him widespread acclaim.

3. “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” (2017):

This romantic comedy, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, was a box office hit and showcased Dhawan’s impeccable comic timing and endearing charm. As Badrinath Bansal, a small-town boy smitten by the feisty Vaidehi, Dhawan delivered a delightful performance that resonated with audiences.

4. “October” (2018):

In this unconventional love story directed by Shoojit Sircar, Dhawan delivered a nuanced performance as Dan, a hotel intern who experiences a life-altering journey after his colleague Shiuli falls into a coma. His restrained and emotive portrayal won hearts and garnered critical acclaim.

5. “Sui Dhaaga: Made in India” (2018):

In this heartwarming tale of self-reliance and entrepreneurship, Dhawan played Mauji, a skilled tailor determined to start his own business alongside his wife, played by Anushka Sharma. His portrayal of Mauji’s journey from struggle to success was both inspiring and authentic.

As Varun Dhawan celebrates another year of life and success, fans eagerly await his upcoming projects and are excited to see him continue to mesmerize on the silver screen with his talent and charisma. Here’s wishing the Varun a very happy birthday and many more years of cinematic brilliance!

