Rashami Desai claps back at body shamers

Rashami Desai is speaking out against body shaming after facing criticism for her appearance at Arti Singh’s pre-wedding bash. The television star, known for her roles in various shows including “Bigg Boss,” attended the celebratory event where photos of her garnered attention online.

In a recent interview, Desai addressed the negative comments about her body, emphasizing the pressure celebrities face to meet certain beauty standards. She candidly shared that she’s been battling health issues for a few months, highlighting the unseen struggles behind the glamourous facade.

Acknowledging the reality of being in the public eye, Rashami Desai remarked, “Trolling comes with being in the public eye; it’s a part of life.” Despite the criticism, she remains steadfast in her self-confidence, asserting that she doesn’t seek validation from others.

Desai also reflected on the challenges of sustaining a career in the entertainment industry, emphasizing the importance of dedication. “Surviving in this industry takes dedication,” she stated, hinting at the sacrifices and hard work behind the glitz and glam.

Addressing the inevitability of change, Desai remarked, “I can’t look 21-22 forever.” She expressed acceptance of her journey and the changes it entails, despite resistance from some quarters. Desai’s resilience shines through as she asserts her independence and self-reliance, forged through her own experiences without the privilege of a silver spoon.