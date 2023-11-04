Rajasthan BJP leader apologises for ‘uproot Gurudwaras’ remark after outrage

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sandeep Dayma has issued an apology for his remarks against Gurudwaras during an election rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar. During an election rally in support of BJP’s Balaknath in Alwar’s Tijara constituency, Dayma had reportedly said, “See how many mosques, gurdwaras have been built here! This will become an ulcer for us in the future. That is why it’s our duty that this ulcer be uprooted and thrown out, and Baba Balak Nathji win by a huge majority.”

His remarks irked the Sikh community in the constituency who burned the BJP leader’s effigy and demanded action against him for hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs, who roughly number around 5,000 in the constituency.

Following the controversy, the BJP leader released a video statement to clarify his remarks and said that he mistakenly used “wrong words” against Gurudwara Saheb in place of Mosques.

“In place of Masjid-madrasa, I mistakenly ended up using some wrong words about the Gurdwara Saheb. I seek apology with folded hands from the entire Sikh community, which has always protected Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma… I don’t know how I committed the mistake. I will repent for this mistake by going to a gurdwara, I apologise to the entire Sikh community with folded hands. Sat Sri Akal!” he said in the video. He also posted a video of him visiting a Gurudwara.

BJP has fielded it’s Alwar MP Balak Nath from Tijara constituency. The Hindu priest leader is considered close to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and there are speculations among local BJP workers that Balak Nath may become the saffron party’s CM pick for Rajasthan if the party wins the elections.

Elections to the 200-member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 and results will also be announced the same day.

The BJP is hoping to uproot the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, while the Congress is eying another term in the desert state that has not elected an incumbent government in over three decades.