# India

Railways to run 34 special trains to clear festive rush

The GM also appealed to the people to not fall prey to touts to get a reserved ticket.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 18, 2023 8:00 pm

Representational Image

The Indian Railways on Wednesday said it would run 34 special trains in view of the upcoming festivities, including Durga Puja and Dussehra.

“We will run 34 additional trains in view of the upcoming festivities. There will be 377 trips. In these special trains, a total of 5,980 coaches will be there which will generate about 5.5 lakh additional berths,” said Shobhan Chaudhari, General Manager (GM) of the Northern Railway.

“Some trains have already started operating,” he added.

“We will make special arrangements at the railway stations. Additional windows will be opened for ticket booking for the convenience of passengers. There will also be a help desk to assist the passengers,’ Chaudhari said.

On being asked about security arrangements at railway stations, Chaudhari said, “Our RPF is alert. Random checks are being conducted.”

“I also request everybody to be alert. If they see any object which is lying unclaimed, they should immediately report,” he said.

The GM also urged people to not to travel with inflammable materials citing their safety.

