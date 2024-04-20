Puja club shows the way for unity in diversity with vote for Ma

Preparations for Durga Puja have started gaining steam in the city. A few days back, Tala Park 15 Palli in north Kolkata, unveiled its logo and their wall writing programme.

In a tribute to unity in diversity, India’s unique identity, the club brought together women from the neighbourhood, representing the various religions.

Club members said that they will unveil their theme for the Puja in June. The logo has been designed by a member of the club, which is in the shape of an inverted third eye with a conch shell in between.

Sonai Sarkar, Puja committee and club member said, “Our logo has been designed by one of our members. Vote for Ma is the slogan for our wall writing. These days, political parties are writing walls with their slogans. We decided to write Goddess Durga’s name. We have seen that club members all over the city have different party affiliations or are supporters. During the election, they have divided opinions on party lines. After the election, when they are back to their club activities or during Durga Puja, everyone comes together to put on a good show. This unity in diversity is our hallmark. Ma Durga is mother to all, be it for the Christian or Hindu or Muslim brothers. That is why on the day of our logo unveiling we are bringing all the community women together to ‘vote for Ma Durga’.”

Another member of the club said that members from the Christian and Muslim community live around the Puja ground and are part of Durga Puja.

“During elections, we see so much hatred and violence. If we vote for Ma, we vote for peace. She can only bring us together,” added Mr Sarkar.

The club organises many events like eye and health camp, blood donation camp, and other philanthropic activities for the benefit of the community.

This year, Subal Pal is doing the pratima (idol) and the theme is by Srishti for this 84-year-old Puja. Last year the theme was zero (shunno).