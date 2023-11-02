KMC asks puja bodies to clear pandals, banners

With the Durga Puja festivities getting over, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has asked the Puja committees to fill up the holes created for erecting pandals. The instruction comes as a part of the intensive drive to prevent the spread of dengue in Kolkata.

According to the health experts of the civic body, the cut ends of the vertically placed bamboo poles or even potholes could become a spot for water accumulation that might become a breeding ground for the denguecausing mosquito, Aedes Aegypti. As a result of this, people living around could fall prey to dengue. If left unnoticed, the potholes or cut ends of bamboo could be a source of danger.

Putting efforts to curb such situations, the civic body has also decided to extend its intensive campaign on dengue till this month. According to sources, the municipal corporation is to continue with the intensive drive till Kali Puja. Meanwhile, the KMC has asked the advertisers of Durga Puja in the city to remove the banners and hoardings and banners within seven days from the puja carnival held at Red Road on 27 October. The civic body is said to have sent a copy of the notice to the Durga Puja committees on removal of banners immediately.

