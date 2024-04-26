City resident gets recognition from Kenya high commission

A Bengali’s tryst with Africa continues. In Bengali literature, one can find many references to the famed thrilling jungles of Africa, be it Uganda, where Chander Pahar, Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay’s novel is based and later made into a film or be it Kakababur Protyaborton, which was extensively shot in Masai Mara National Reserve forest area in Kenya.

A little 5-year-old boy too dreamt of being in the jungles of Africa after listening to stories from his father about the continent and the adventures it beholds.

The boy, who now runs a tour and travel firm, has developed a deep-rooted 18-plus year association with Kenya. Raja Dasgupta, who now calls Kenya his second home, has even started performing Durga Puja in Masai Mara, along with his partner Rakhee Mitra Sarkar.

Recently, the High Commission of Kenya, through its ambassador Peter Munyiri presented a letter of appreciation to Raja Dasgupta and his partner in the city for their promotion of Kenya as a travel destination.

Barasat-based Mr Dasgupta, who travels to Kenya and Tanzania to explore Masai Mara and Serengeti forests with his group of travellers, says the Masai people are his main strength. “Kenyans are very helpful and honest. They are simple minded and do not let the tourists face any risks. These Masai tribal people have now been assimilated with the society,” said Mr Dasgupta.

Talking about his love for the forests, Mr Dasgupta said, “As a child, I would listen with rapt attention from my father stories on Africa and that created a latent passion in me to ‘discover’ Africa. After completing my education, I found my school friend in Nairobi, who helped me get a lot of information on the country. And from then onwards, my tryst with Kenya started. I make frequent trips to the country for business but love being there.”

Mr Dasgupta, who makes medicines for tea plants, said, “Kenya is my second home. Rakhee started Durga Puja, which is a symbol of peace and cultural communication with the locals.”

He now works in close association with Kenya Tourism Board and has earned their trust. He takes visitors from across India and also tourists from Brazil, Peru, North America to explore the jungles and the animals.

Talking about the political unrest in the African nation, Me Dasgupta said he has never faced a problem as his work is mostly concentrated in forest areas. Water, he said, is the major reason for the unrest there.