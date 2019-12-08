Ahead of the third phase of polling in Jharkhand Assembly election scheduled on December 12, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would address a public rally in Jharkhand on Monday.

The first rally will be at Barkagaon in Hazaribagh district while the second at Mesra in Ranchi.

As per the official program released by the Congress, Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a rally at High School Ground in Barkagaon in Hazaribagh district and the second rally at 1:45 pm at Mesra Ground in Ranchi.

This is the second rally of Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand since the beginning of the election in five phases.

In the 81-seat assembly, Congress is contesting on 31 seats in alliance with RJD and JMM. The first two phases of Jharkhand election concluded on November 30 and December 7 respectively.