Nomination starts for 5th phase polls in UP for 14 LS seats, one Assembly bypoll

Nomination process for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh commenced on Friday.

The byelection for Lucknow ( East) assembly seat will also be held along with the 14 Lok Sabha seats of Central UP where polling is scheduled for May 20.

State Chief Electoral Officer( CEO) Navdeep Rinwa here said that ”notification was issued for the fifth phase in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies and Lucknow East Assembly by-election”.

The fifth phase has several VVIP seats including Lucknow, represented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rae Bareli, won by Sonia Gandhi in 2019 polls and the all-important Amethi constituency where Union Minister Smriti Irani is the BJP candidate and Rahul Gandhi of Congress is likely to challenge her.

In this phase, Kaiserganj seat represented by BJP MP Braj Bhushan Saran Singh, will also go to polls.

The 14 Lok Sabha constituencies are Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun (SC), Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaiserganj and Gonda.

The CEO said the last date for filing nominations for this phase is May 3. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on May 4 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is May 6.

He said that there were 2.70 crore voters in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the fifth phase, of which 1.43 crore were male and 1.27 crore female. There are a total of 17,128 polling stations and 28,688 polling booths in these constituencies.

Similarly, there are a total of 4.59 lakh voters in 173-Lucknow East Assembly sub-constituency, of which 2.40 lakh are male and 2.19 lakh female.