Jammu LS seat witnesses brisk polling: 25.93 % voting till 11am

The Jammu Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing brisk polling with 25.93 per cent voting recorded up to 11:00 am, said the Chief Election Officer, Jammu & Kashmir.

Polling in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu Constituency began with enthusiasm, especially among the new voters.

Across various assembly segments of the parliamentary constituency, voters were seen standing in queues much ahead of the scheduled time for polling.

The Election Commission has put in place all necessary arrangements to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process. As many as 2,416 polling stations have been set up across the constituency.

The Reasi segment has so far recorded the highest poll percentage of 33.79 followed by 31.25 in the newly carved out Shri Mata Vaishnodevi assembly constituency.

The segment-wise polling percentage recorded till 11am was — Gulabgarh (ST) 31.1% polling, Reasi 33.79%, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi 31.25%, Ramgrah (SC) 28.28%, Samba 29.59%, Vijaypur 25.44%, Bishnah (SC) 27.63%, Suchetgarh (SC) 25.71%, R S Pura-Jammu South 24.46%, Bahu 21.04%, Jammu East 21.72%, Nagrota 29.4%, Jammu West 19.39%, Jammu North 23.25%, Marh (SC) 29.16%, Akhnoor (SC) 29.75%, Chhamb 25.13% and Kalakote-Sunderbani has registered 29.79%.