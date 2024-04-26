Not an ordinary election, this is to protect democracy: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun on Friday said 2024 Lok Sabha polls are not an ordinary election but a step to ”protect the democracy from the clutches of dictatorship” as voting for the second phase of General Elections gets underway.

He also urged the people to come out and exercise their franchise in large numbers.

“We, the people of India – this soul of the Constitution of India, should reverberate in your hearts and minds, before you push the voting button. Do not forget that this is not an ordinary election. It is an election to protect Democracy from the clutches of dictatorship,” Kharge wrote on X.

He also cautioned people, from 89 parliamentary constituencies in 13 States and UTs, to not get swayed by any “diversionary tactics and lies”.

“Always make your vote count. For it may change the lives of 140 crore Indians. Imagine a future where Justice, Freedom, Equality and Liberty is guaranteed. A future where rapid inclusive growth and transformative policies are guaranteed,” Kharge said.

Extending his warm welcome to the first time voters, the Congress chief said, “My dear first time voters, cut the clutter and distance the din, for you are the real changemakers and I welcome each one of you in this movement for democracy.”

Everyone, please come out and vote in large numbers, he appealed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a post on X wrote, “Today is the second phase of this historic election which is going to decide the fate of the country. Your vote will decide whether the next government will be of a few billionaires or of 140 crore Indians.”

“Therefore, it is the duty of every citizen to step out of their homes today and become a soldier of the Constitution and vote to protect democracy,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that this election is to save democracy and the Constitution.

“This election is to save the country’s democracy and the Constitution. I appeal to you to vote in large numbers, vote on your issues and form a people’s government that works only for you,” she wrote on X.

The voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 89 parliamentary constituencies spread across 13 States/Union Territories began at 7 am across 1.67 lakh polling stations.