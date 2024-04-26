“There is clear-cut deal between BJP and CPM”: Congress raises questions on INDIA bloc partner

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday singled out his INDIA Bloc partner, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), for having a deal with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking on the reported discussions between LDF convener EP Jayarajan and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, KC Venugopal told ANI, “The two met and held discussion for a long time. It is shocking news. Jayarajan also admitted that Javadekar came and met him. Prakash Javadekar, who is the BJP Kerala in-charge, is saying that it was a personal meeting. How can it be? There is a clear-cut deal between the BJP and CPM.”

Earlier, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran and UDF candidate from Kannur Lok Sabha constituency levelled serious allegations against LDF convener EP Jayarajan, claiming that the latter was about to join the BJP after holding a meeting.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sudhakaran had alleged that BJP leaders Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Sobha Surendran were also part of the discussion, which was held in the Gulf.

Advertisement

“The discussion was in the Gulf. It is not possible to say now when the discussion took place. All I know is that there was talk of a governorship. Rajeev Chandrasekhar and others have participated in the discussion. EP is upset with MV Govindan becoming secretary. He was disappointed when he did not get the post of state secretary,” the Congress leader said.

Sudhakaran further alleged that CPI(M) leader Jayarajan, after the meeting with the NDA leaders was threatened by his party, which led him to stay with the party and not jump ship.

Earlier, KC Venugopal who is contesting as a candidate from Alappuzha cast his vote. Venugopal faces AM Ariff of the CPM and BJP’s Shobha Surendran.

Speaking to reportes Venugopal said he was confident of his chances.

“I am confident that the people of Alleppey will stand with me. After phase one of the Lok Sabha elections, the PM is panicking. I thank the PM for bringing the Congress manifesto into the public domain in a big way. In Kerala, UDF will sweep all 20 seats People of Wayanad, Kerala will show that they are with Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Voting for all the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala is underway in the second phase.

In 2019, the Congress party registered victory on 19 out of the 20 seats while CPI-M could only win one seat. The BJP failed to open its account.