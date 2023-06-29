Bharatiya Janata Party IT Cell chief Amit Malviya again launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his visit to violence-hit Manipur and said that he’s just a political opportunist.

The Congress leader will be in Manipur on June 29 and 30 during which he is scheduled to visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur. The BJP IT cell chief in a tweet said that Rahul Gandhi is “no messiah of peace just a political opportunist, who wants to keep the pot boiling.”

Malviya said that not once did the Congress leader visit Manipur’s Churachandpur from 2015-17 to meet the victims of ethnic violence that raged following Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh Govt’s decision to pass three Bills.

“Not once did Rahul Gandhi visit Churachandpur in Manipur between 2015-17, to meet the victims of ethnic violence, that raged following Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh Govt’s decision to pass three Bills – the Protection of Manipur People’s Bill, 2015, Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms (Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2015, and Manipur Shops and Establishments (Second Amendment) Bill, 2015, which were seen by the people of Churachandpur district, comprising mostly of Paites and Kukis, as ‘anti-Tribal’, and a ‘conspiracy’ by the majority Meitei community to grab Tribal land,” Malviya said in his tweet.

He also said that nine young men were shot dead and the protesting communities refused to cremate them for two long years adding that his visit to Manipur is not borne out of concern for the people but his own selfish political agenda.

“Nine young men were shot dead and the protesting communities refused to cremate them for two long years. Why didn’t Rahul Gandhi visit Manipur then? He is no messiah of peace, just a political opportunist who wants to keep the pot boiling,” the tweet read.

“His visit to Manipur is not borne out of concern for people but his own selfish political agenda. There is a reason no one trusts either him or the Congress,” Malviya alleged.

Earlier, Malviya in his tweets said that Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and more dangerous are the people who are pulling his strings.

“Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game. More dangerous are people who are pulling strings of Raga like Sam P, staunchly anti-India. They leave no stone unturned to defame India overseas, just to embarrass PM Modi”, Malviya said in a tweet as per the FIR.

Following his tweet, an FIR has been registered against him in Bengaluru’s High Grounds Police station by Congress leader Ramesh Babu.