Ahead of the Opposition leaders’ meeting scheduled to take place on Friday morning, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, will address the party workers at the Congress office in Bihar’s Patna.

The two Congress leaders will visit the party office in Patna and address the party workers at 10 AM on Friday. Bihar State Congress office Sadakat Ashram will welcome the two senior leaders of the party. The party office is covered with posters and banners of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other leaders.

Leaders of Opposition parties from across the country are set to meet in Patna to chalk out a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Opposition picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi’s majority government.

The meeting will be hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP.

As leaders of several opposition parties arrived in Patna on Thursday, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary decided to skip the conclave due to a “pre-decided family program”. Chaudhary, however, hoped the meeting will be an “important milestone in the path of opposition unity”.

This came after the Janata Dal (United), which is hosting the meet, said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has not been invited to the event.

The meeting has been called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar and will be attended by leaders of parties opposed to the BJP.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti were among the leaders who reached Patna ahead of the meeting.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray are among the leaders expected to attend the meeting.