Punjab: Six operatives of Pak-based terrorist Rinda held

Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police, in a joint operation with SAS Nagar Police, arrested six associates of ISI-backed Pak-based terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and recovered five pistols along with ammunition from their possession from them.

This was disclosed by Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

“Those arrested have been identified as Roshan Kumar, Saurab Kumar, Vikram Kumar, Amrinder Singh alias Billi, Arshveer Singh and Sunny all residents of Patiala. All the arrested accused are involved in criminal activities including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity, inter-state gun running, etc.,” he said.

Yadav said with reliable inputs, police teams from AGTF under the overall supervision of additional DGP Promod Ban arrested all the six accused from the area of Zirakpur, when they were travelling in their Hyundai Verna car, and recovered five pistols along with 20 live cartridges from their possession.

He said one of the arrested accused, Arshveer Singh, was wanted by the Punjab Police for his involvement in a Patiala double murder case, wherein, two youths were stabbed to death in April this year.

Sharing more details, assistant inspector general (AIG) AGTF, Sandeep Goel said it was revealed during preliminary investigations that the arrested accused persons were planning to commit sensational crimes in the state.

Earlier, Sunny and Arshveer were caught by the Special Cell Delhi and 18 pistols were recovered from them in January 2023, he said, while adding that both the accused persons have again started illegal activities after coming out on bail. Further investigations are on, he added.

A fresh case has been registered under Sections 382, 384,