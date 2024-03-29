Ayodhya gears up for ‘Ram Navami’ rush of devotees

The Ayodhya administration is gearing up for the largest ever crowd management exercise on Ram Navami which falls on April 17.

The officials are expecting a congregation of more than 50 lakh pilgrims on the day.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar and Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra are closely monitoring the preparations being made for Ram Navami and the nine-day long ‘Ram Janamotsav’ starting from April 9 which will conclude on April 17.

The chief secretary and DGP, who also visited Ram Janmabhoomi and reviewed security arrangements at the temple complex, have asked officials to make proper arrangements for devotees to make their visit to Ram temple comfortable.

Ram Navami, the festival to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram, will be observed on the ninth day of the ‘Chaitra Navratri’ .

According to officials , they are working on a war footing to ensure the safety and comfort of the devotees during Ram Navami. However, it is tough to gauge the actual number of expected devotees and different teams are working on it.

Officials are pondering over multi entries and exits for devotees to avoid any stampede-like situation. Keeping in view the hot weather, water and mats on the open floors are also being arranged to save devotees from heat stroke.

Officials are also ensuring availability and regular supply of essentials such as milk, sugar, tea, foodgrains and vegetables, etc., in dharamshalas, temples, tent cities and hotels where the pilgrims will stay.