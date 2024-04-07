ECI seeks report on Bhupatinagar incident

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought reports on the incident of attack on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Bhupatinagar of East Midnapore from the state chief secretary (CS), director general of police (DGP) at Nabanna and chief electoral officer (CEO) Ariz Aftab.

A team of NIA officials, who went to arrest two accused in a bomb blast case, on Saturday morning came under attack from the villagers. Three persons had died in the explosion that happened in December, 2022 at Bhupatinagar village.

The NIA team had picked up Balaicharan Maity and Manobrata Jana, who the agency accused of “actively participated in the conspiracy to make crude bombs and had extended support for the same” early in the morning and were on the way out when the incident took place.

On the other hand, Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, have urged the ECI to take action against the DGP, SP, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) and officer-in-charge of the Bhupatinagar police station.

It’s learnt that the Commission is seriously concerned with the incident of attack on the central investigating agency again after the Sandeshkhali incident in North 24-Pargans district hardly 12 days before the first phase of Lok Sabha polls scheduled on 19 April in three constituencies Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar in north Bengal.