President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have both extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the 10th Telangana Formation Day on Friday.

“On the Formation Day of Telangana, my greetings to the people of this wonderful state. The skills of its people and the richness of its culture are greatly admired. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Telangana,” PM Modi tweeted. Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings and prayed for the state’s growth and prosperity.

“My greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Endowed with forests and wildlife, Telangana is also uniquely blessed with a rich cultural heritage and talented people. This beautiful state is emerging as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. My best wishes for the continued growth and prosperity of Telangana,” the President said in a tweet.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday wished the people of Telangana a “bright and prosperous future” on the occasion of the state’s formation day.

“Warm greetings on the statehood day of Telangana! The state is renowned for its rich heritage, vibrant culture and thriving industries. Over the years, people from Telangana have excelled in various fields and contributed immensely to the growth of Bharat. May the state continue to prosper and touch new heights of glory,” the Vice President tweeted.

Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The long journey to a separate State began in 1952 and culminated on June 2, 2014, when K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the first Chief Minister of the new State.