Predetermined and premeditated by govt: Kharge on suspension of Oppn MPs

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has asserted that the mass suspension of the Opposition MPs from both Houses of Parliament during the Winter Session seems to be “predetermined and premeditated by” the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said this in his reply to Chairman of the Upper House and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s letter. The Chairman invited Kharge to meet him at 4 pm on Monday at the Upa-Rashtrapati Niwas or a time of his convenience.

The LoP informed that he is currently out of Delhi and would meet him as soon as he returns back to the city.

In his response to Dhankhar’s letter, the LoP on Sunday wrote, “Dear Mr Chairman, I have carefully perused your letter dated December 23.The letter unfortunately justifies the ‘autocratic’ and arrogant attitude of the Government towards Parliament. The letter most shockingly justifies the denigration of parliamentary practices and subversion of democracy.”

“You have mentioned that you had repeatedly sought an interaction with me before taking the unpleasant step of suspending the Opposition MPs. You would be kind enough to recall that even before the Government took the unprecedented step of suspending MPs on an almost daily basis, I had submitted a notice under rule 267 on December

14 seeking that the Home Minister (Amit Shah) make a statement in the House on the shocking security breach in the Lok Sabha on December 13, ” he said.

Asserting that it is well within the powers of Chairman to decide on these notices, the LoP said, “However, it was regrettable that the Chair condoned the attitude of the Home Minister and the Government who did not wish to make a statement on the floor of the House. It was even more regrettable that the Home Minister made his first public statement before a TV channel when the Parliament was in session and the Chair did not find that sacrileging the temple of democracy.”

Kharge further wrote, “You have also mentioned that disorder was deliberate and strategized and predetermined. I would like to submit that if anything, it is the mass suspension of the Opposition MPs from both Houses of Parliament that seems to be ‘predetermined and premeditated’ by the Government and I am most sorry to say, executed without any application of mind, as can be seen by the suspension of an INDIA party MP who was not even present in the Parliament.”

Attacking the government, the Congress chief said, “The ruling party has indeed ‘weaponised’ the suspension of members as a convenient tool to undermine democracy, sabotage Parliamentary practices and throttle the Constitution. If anything privilege motions have also been weaponised to muzzle the voice of the Opposition. This is a “deliberate design” of the ruling dispensation to undermine Parliament itself.”

He said by suspending the MPs, the government is effectively “silencing” the voice of the voters of 146 MPs altogether.

He observed that the Chairman is the custodian of the house and should be at the forefront to uphold the dignity of the House, defend Parliamentary privileges, and protect people’s right of holding its government accountable through the debates, discussion and reply in Parliament.

Kharge said the Chairman should also note that the government has “escaped accountability on all crucial issues like serious border incursions by China, or continued unrest in Manipur or the recent intrusion in the Lok Sabha by visitors who had been facilitated entry by a BJP MP”.

“It would be distressing when history judges the presiding officers harshly for Bills passed without debate and not seeking accountability from the government. It is disappointing that the Chairman feels effecting suspensions facilitated legislative business by passing bills without discussion,” Kharge said as he urged the Chairman to examine his “concerns objectively and with neutrality” .

The LoP further said, “I am in agreement with you that we need to move ahead. The answer lies in holding ourselves. true to the Constitution, the Parliament, the Parliamentary practices and innate belief in democracy vis-a-vis an authoritarian government that is bent upon subverting the Parliament. I would like to state with all humility that the answer may not lie in a discussion in your chambers if the government is not keen on running the house.”

It may be mentioned that the Opposition’s INDIA had organised a nationwide protest suspension of MPs on December 22.