BJP is determined to change Constitution: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday claimed the BJP government at the Centre is dead set on changing the Constitution and that right from the RSS chief to sitting MPs and saffron candidates are making statements that once the BJP got a two-thirds majority, they would change the Constitution.

Addressing an election rally of the Congress candidate of Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency, Kodikunnil Suresh in Kerala’s Chengannur on Tuesday, Kharge said even though BJP leaders are saying ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ (this time, above 400 seats) that won’t materialise, the people of India will teach Prime Minister Narendra Modi a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Calling the Prime Minister a “liar”, Kharge said that in the 2014 election, he promised to bring back black money and give Rs 15 lakh to everyone. “Did anyone receive the promised Rs 15 lakh,” Kharge asked.

He said that the Modi Government failed to keep the promises it made to the people. “While it failed to ensure development for all, it destroyed everything in the last 10 years,” Kharge said.

Stating that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are very crucial for the future of the country and to save democracy and the Constitution, Kharge said that if elected to power, the INDIA bloc would increase the reservation quota and would constitute a Diversity Commission that will measure, monitor and promote diversity in public and private employment as well as education.

Coming out against the LDF government in Kerala, Kharge said the state is now in an acute financial crisis due to poor fiscal management.

“Kerala was known for its development. Unfortunately, in the last eight years, the government ensured a debt-ridden economy without enough money even to pay salaries to its employees and pay social welfare pensions,” he said.