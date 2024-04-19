Fight to protect Constitution, democracy begins today: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday asserted that the fight to protect the Constitution and democracy has started, as voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections gets underway.

He also urged the people to come out and exercise their franchise in large numbers.

“The fight to protect our Constitution and democracy begins today. My dear citizens, from 21 States and UTs (Union Territories ) who are voting in the First Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, I request you to carefully cast your vote,” the Congress chief wrote in a post on X.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, further said,

“When you push that button on the EVM, pause and reflect for a second — Do you want our Institutions to be subverted through dictatorship, or do you want to protect democracy? You are now the decider of India’s destiny.”

Extending his warm welcome to all the first-time voters, the Congress president said, “Please come out and vote in large numbers.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a post on X said, “Today is the first phase of voting. Remember each of your votes is going to decide the future of Indian democracy and the coming generations.”

Calling upon the voters to exercise their franchise, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Your future for the next five years lies in this vote. Be aware. Choose a government that works only for you.”

The voting for the first Phase of LS elections in 102 parliamentary constituencies spread across 21 States/Union Territories began at 7 am across 1.87 lakh polling stations, amid tight security to avert any untoward incident. The voting will culminate at 6 pm.

More than 16.63 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,625 candidates, including 134 women candidates.

Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim today.