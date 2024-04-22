Lying for power: Kharge tears into Modi for ‘hate speech’ in Rajasthan

In a stinging reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech during election rallies in Rajasthan, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed Modi’s speech was “a well thought out ploy to divert attention.”

“What Modi ji said is not only hate speech but also a well thought out ploy to divert attention. Today the Prime Minister did what he has learnt from the values of the Sangh.

“ Lying for power, making baseless references and making false accusations on opponents is the specialty of the training of RSS and BJP. The 140 crore people of the country are no longer going to fall prey to this lie,” the Congress president said.

Earlier on Sunday, the prime minister, while addressing a rally in Rajasthan, alleged that “the Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it, and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom – Manmohan Singh’s government had said Muslims have the first right on the country’s assets.”

“Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country’s assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children. It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?” the PM added.

In response, Kharge said that Modi’s “panic-filled” speech showed that INDIA is winning in the first phase results.

“Today Modi ji’s panic-filled speech showed that INDIA is winning in the first phase results,” he added.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also hit out at the prime minister, saying the only guarantee Modi has given since 2002 is to abuse Muslims.

“Modi today called Muslims infiltrators and people with many children. Since 2002 till this day, the only Modi guarantee has been to abuse Muslims and get votes. If one is talking about the country’s wealth, one should know that under Modi’s rule the first right to India’s wealth has been of his wealthy friends. 1% of Indians own 40% of the country’s wealth. Common Hindus are made to fear Muslims while their wealth is being used to enrich others,” Owaisi said in a post on X.