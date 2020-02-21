Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who was recently expelled from the Janata Dal (United) by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Thursday reportedly met Bihar opposition leaders raising curiosity ahead of the assembly election this year.

Kishor, whose ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ campaign was launched on Thursday, met Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Madan Mohan Jha, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikasshil Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahni in Delhi.

Prashant Kishor reportedly skipped his campaign launch to meet the state’s opposition leaders.

The political strategist has launched the ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ campaign in a bid to connect to the youth in the state.

The campaign will start the registration of like-minded youths who want to join hands with Kishor to develop Bihar in the next 10-15 years. Kishor’s ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ programme is aimed at making Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country.

A website – www.baatbiharki.in has been launched which started functioning from 11 am on Thursday. People can also give a call on phone number – 6900869008, to join the campaign.

Kishor, during a press conference recently, had said he is not going to launch a political outfit, but he said he will work to bring about a change in the state by providing a common platform to those who dream to see Bihar in top ten states in the country.

At the press conference, Kishor had also attacked Nitish Kumar and accused him of not doing enough for the development in the state. He said Bihar features as one of the most backward states in the country even after 15 years of Nitish rule.

“Bihar has made progress in the last 15 years, but we must also see that compared to other states, Bihar falls short even today… Why is that? It stands where it was in 2005. Except for Jharkhand, Bihar is still the most backward state in India. Bihar was the poorest state in 2005 and continues to be so. There is no one to question Nitish Kumar’s governance model,” the former JD(U) vice president was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“We want a leader for Bihar who is competent enough and can talk for the state without being dependent on anyone,” he added.

He, however, said that he has immense respect for Nitish Kumar, who is like a father to him.

However, amidst all the latest development, Prashant Kishor has ruled out joining another political party or coalition.

After weeks of slug-fest between CM Kumar and Kishor, the latter, along with another rebel leader Pavan Varma, was expelled from JD(U) in January stating their conduct in recent past has made it clear that they don’t want to abide by the party’s discipline.

The two JD (U) leaders have been very vocal against ally BJP after the issue of CAA-NRC-NPR popped up triggering nationwide protests.