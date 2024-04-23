Assam CM denies Chakma-Hajong relocation amid citizenship discussions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday denied any discussions regarding the relocation of Chakma and Hajong refugees from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam.

He said rather discussion is on with the Arunachal Pradesh government regarding granting citizenship to people of Moran and Muttock communities residing in that state.

This clarification comes in response to statements made by Union minister and Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Kiren Rijiju, who suggested relocating Chakma and Hajong refugees to Assam before they become eligible for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

There are more than 67,000 Chakma and Hajong tribals residing in Arunachal Pradesh who are not eligible for permanent resident certificates or citizenship in the state.

The opposition in Assam lashed out at Sarma for “trying to encourage influx of foreign nationals into Assam”. They also warned of legal action if the chief minister were to bring in foreigners for resettlement under the CAA, alleging that such actions might be an attempt to divert attention from the scams.