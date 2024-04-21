INDIA will repeal CAA if it comes to power: P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram said on Sunday that the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be repealed in the first session of Parliament itself if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

Speaking to media persons here, Chidambaram said the Congress party intends to repeal the CAA even though it is not mentioned in its manifesto. “I am the chairman of the manifesto committee. I wrote every word of it. I know what we intend to do. The CAA will be repealed, not amended. We have made it clear. The CAA will be repealed in the first session of Parliament if the INDIA bloc forms the government,” he asserted.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM have been constantly lashing out at the Congress for silence of its manifesto on the CAA issue.

The senior Congress leader said the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya should not play any role in the elections. “The people wanted a Ram temple at Ayodhya, a temple has come up. That should be the end of the story. Why should the temple play a role in politics, in elections, who should rule the country? It should have no role at all,” Chidambaram said.

He said the BJP is no longer a political party, but a cult. “The cult worships Narendra Modi. It is a party of cult worshippers,” he alleged.

Calling the 2024 Lok Sabha polls an election to save democracy, the Union former minister said if Narendra Modi were voted back to power, it would be the last true democratic election.