‘Such remarks don’t help people of Bihar’: Tejashwi on Nitish Kumar’s ‘Baal Baccha’ jibe at Lalu

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday reacted to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ‘itna baal baccha’ jibe at Lalu Yadav, saying some people have hijacked their ‘uncle’ and that whatever he says, is going to prove a blessing for them.

Addressing a press conference, Tejashwi, however, believed such personal remarks do not benefit the people of Bihar and the country.

“I said this yesterday as well, we have all respect for Nitish Kumar. Whatever he says for our family, we see it as a blessing but these are personal things and won’t be benefiting the people. This Lok Sabha election is going on and there is no benefit to the people of Bihar and the country by talking about all these things. This is a personal matter,” he said.

Advertisement

The RJD leader further said that ”it is not in their culture to say something to someone we respect” but added he will write a book and explain everything.

“Now, the situation is that 4-5 people have hijacked our uncle (Nitish Kumar), and when the time comes, I’ll write a book, I’ll explain all these things. It’s not the first time that he has said this, he said this in the 2020 elections as well. I can only pray that his health remains good and he lives happily. It’s not in our culture that we say something to someone who is a father figure to us,” Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi made the remarks during the presser held after former Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) party leader and Katihar MP Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser joined the RJD.

Earlier on Saturday, Nitish Kumar taunted RJD supremo Lalu Prasad over the leadership mantle in the party being passed from one family member to the other and asked if someone should have so many children.