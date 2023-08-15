PM’s vision of 3rd largest economy will be fructified in next 5 years: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) showcased confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech on Tuesday where he shared his vision to emerge India as the third largest economy.

CII is confident that the PM’s vision of seeing India emerge as the third-largest global economy will be easily fructified in the next five years, said Director General Chandrajit Banerjee.

The trade association said the PM outlined the notable achievements of his government in the last decade, which have laid the blueprint for India becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

“India is at a decisive turning point and has the strength to shape the new world order that was emerging in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic,” PM Modi said.

He assured the countrymen of a “New India” with a bright future in the next five years.

“The achievements and vision delineated by the prime minister in his speech have indeed set the perfect backdrop for lending strength and fortitude to India’s ascent as the leading global superpower in the Amrit Kaal period,” CII’s Banerjee said.

ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood on PM’s speech said his address from the ramparts of Red Fort on 77th Independence Day would further the national resolve to become a developed country by 2047 while it is marching fast to be amongst the third largest economies of the world.

“India has surely seized the initiative to lead the world in several transformational areas like clean energy, global peace, and prosperity with equity,” he added.

This was Narendra Modi’s tenth Independence Day speech, the last before the Lok Sabha polls.

He highlighted the social, economic, and pro-poor policies implemented during his nine years of rule, saying his pledge to growth would be sustained after securing a third term.