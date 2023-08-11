In view of the recent judgment of High Court of Himachal Pradesh, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has expressed happiness for protecting the rights of industries from undue hindrance being caused to the industries of the state specifically in the free movement of vehicles of the industries.

Gagan Kapoor, Chairman of CII Himachal Pradesh said that the High Court of Himachal Pradesh has very categorically said that no private person has right to interfere in the matter of plying of vehicles or fixation of freight charges and cause any obstruction and hinderance in business activities.

He further stated that this judgment will help in protecting the industry of the state as transport unions are the biggest bottleneck in the state for industries. Cartelized transport system not only charges exorbitant high freight but often cause law and order issue as well. Due to this, industries of the state are becoming logistically unviable and some of them are even leaving state.

“Unionized transport system has damaged the peaceful image of Himachal Pradesh, this judgement is landmark decision of High Court of Himachal Pradesh,” Navesh Narula, Vice Chairman of CII Himachal Pradesh said.