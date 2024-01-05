Indian Railways signs MoU with CII

Indian Railways has signed an MoU with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to reduce energy and water consumption lowering GHG emissions. This was the third consecutive term that the two have renewed the MoU.

Under the MoU, CII will collaborate in bringing new and relevant technologies and its implementation, assistance for achieving ISO 50001 certification of workshops/production units, development of Net-Zero Energy Railway station framework and an information dashboard will also be created to highlight the advancement in green initiatives throughout the year taken jointly by IR and CII.

Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board expressed optimism about the renewed collaboration, stating, “Indian Railways has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainable practices. This renewed MoU with CII-GBC marks a significant step towards our collective goal of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions”.

She emphasized that Green is the most desirable option, incorporated as fundamental in ‘Planning, design, development and operations’ of Indian Railway.

Speaking on the development ,Deputy Director General of CII, Seema Arora, appreciated Indian Railways efforts in implementing green measures, reducing energy and water consumption and promoting sustainable practices across built environment.

She accentuated the importance of this partnership in driving sustainable development, stating, “Our renewed partnership with Indian Railways signifies a strategic shift towards the Net Zero framework. This alignment with global sustainability goals underscores our dedication to creating a greener, cleaner and more sustainable future for generations to come.”

“We look forward to implementing cutting-edge solutions that will pave the way for a more environmentally responsible railway network.”

In the previous two tenures of the MoU between Indian Railways and Confederation of Indian Industry, significant progress was made. They led to energy efficiency in manufacturing facilities and railway workshops; GreenCo rating; Green Railway Stations; Green Buildings, Hospitals, Schools and Colonies; and Capacity building and skill development.

In a separate development, Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of signing of MoU between India and United States for International Development/India (USAID/India) on June 14, 2023 for supporting Indian Railways to achieve Mission Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030.

The MoU provides a platform for Indian Railways to interact and share the latest developments and knowledge in the railway sector.

It facilitates utility modernization, advanced energy solutions and systems, regional energy and market integration and private sector participation and engagement, training and seminars/workshops focusing on specific technology areas like Renewable Energy, energy efficiency and other interactions for knowledge sharing.