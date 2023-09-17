PM turns 73: Here’s how India is shining globally under Modi’s leadership

The world is echoing the fact that this century is India’s century. This was evident from the recently concluded G20 summit, where on the very first day, under India’s Presidency, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a consensus was reached. On the very first day itself, the alliance adopted the New Delhi Declaration.

They were also awestruck with India’s hospitality as it hosted over 40 global leaders and their delegations at New Delhi for the G20 Summit. On the Russia-Ukraine crisis, India pressed members to agree on a common statement that watered down its earlier condemnation of the war. It also acknowledged that limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) will require slashing greenhouse gases 43per cent by 2030 from 2019 levels.

Global inclusion: Global leaders praised PM Modi for his statesmanship at the summit. He not only led the group to a consensus, but also piloted the induction of the African Union in the G20. When much of the existing international multilateral architecture was built, most of Africa was still colonised. They did not have an opportunity to have their voices heard. Under India’s presidency, this is another step towards correcting that imbalance. Another key move under PM’s leadership was the announcement of launch of the India-Middle East-Europe mega economic corridor. The US and the EU have backed the ambitious plan, signalling PM’s acceptability among world leaders.

Leadership in space: India under PM Modi has taken a leadership role in space research as well.’ The landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the unexplored south pole of the moon enhanced India’s standing as a space power, being the first country to do so. The mission is seen as crucial to lunar exploration. “This moment is unforgettable. It is phenomenal. This is a victory cry of a new India,” said Prime Minister Modi, who waved the Indian flag as he watched the landing. India didn’t stop here as it launched a solar mission by sending a solar observatory Aditya-L1. It will monitor the sun with seven specially designed scientific payloads.

Global financial inclusion:India launched Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in 2016 with an aim of digital inclusivity of Indians at large. It did it very well. Now, the platform has gone global through partnering with many countries and making it operational there. It began with Singapore, after which UAE, Nepal, Bhutan and France, Sri Lanka came on board.