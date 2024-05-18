Modi will change Constitution, take away SC, ST, OBC rights: Mamata

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged people not to vote for Narendra Modi, who she said will change the Indian Constitution and take away the rights of SC, ST and OBC people. “Those who did not take part in the Indian freedom movement are now talking about nationalism.

The BJP has sold the country, sold our religion and now they are attempting to take away our rights which are guaranteed by the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar,” she said while addressing a gathering at Ghatal in West Midnapore. Trinamul’s nominee in Ghatal is Dipak Adhikari alias Dev, actor-turnedpolitician who is the sitting MP from the constituency. The BJP has fielded Hiranmay Chattopadhyay against Dev. Miss Banerjee had earlier addressed a gathering at Gopiballavpur which falls under Jhargram Lok Sabha seat. Trinamul’s nominee from here is Kalipada Soren. Miss Banerjee also took part in a road show from Kharagpur College Ground to BNR Ground, which falls under Medinipur Lok Sabha seat. Trinamul’s nominee is June Malliah. BJP has fielded Agnimitra Paul against her. At Ghatal, Miss Banerjee urged people to elect Dev for the second time as he works for the people of his constituency.

“During the Covid pandemic, Dev sent food to the people. He has spoken about Ghatal masterplan over and again and I assure him that it would be implemented in four years,” she said. Miss Banerjee urged people not to get swayed by the ‘lies’ uttered by Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders. “Modi will come here and speak lies. We have kept all our promises like Lakshmir Bhandar, free ration, financial assistance to farmers worth Rs 10,000 annually and student credit card among others. But Modi has not kept his promises. Rs 15 lakh has not been deposited in your bank account and 2 crore youths did not get jobs annually. His guarantee means falsehood.

Don’t trust him,” she said. At Gopiballavpur, Miss Banerjee again attacked the Prime Minister, saying: “In 2019 he came and made false assurance which people had believed. They have understood now that they have been deceived. Vote for us for uninterrupted development.” She said a university, super specialty hospital, stadium and bridges have come up in Jhargram. It has become a tourist hotspot now, she added. Miss Banerjee recollected that she was first brought to the area by Chatradhar Mahato in 2008. “I had been to Lalgarh and people did not dare to cross Pirakata forest.

Later, I came to the area a number of times and won the confidence of people. After we won in 2011, the first meeting was held at Nayagram,” she said. She said people of Jhargram over the years have realised their mistake of electing a BJP candidate. She urged people to “vote to defeat Modi to save the country and our Constitution”. The BJP had won Jhargram Lok Sabha seat in 2019.