If Pakistan makes any mistake, we will wipe it out with bullets: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the government has successfully eliminated terrorism in the country.

“If Pakistan makes any mistake now, we will wipe it out with bullets made in Bundelkhand,” he asserted.

Addressing an election meeting at Tuvan Maidan here on Saturday in support of BJP candidate from Jhansi Anurag Sharma, Shah said that the Bundelas had fought against the British and now they are fighting to make Narendra Modi the PM of the country for the third time.

Advertisement

The Union Home Minister said that while the entire world celebrated Ram Utsav and the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Rahul Baba and his sister Priyanka rejected the invitation.

“Rahul Baba is afraid of his vote bank getting alienated, especially due to potential backlash from Bangladeshi infiltrators. In the pursuit of securing his vote bank, even Mani Shankar Aiyar advocated for appeasing Pakistan, citing its possession of atom bomb. However, under the Narendra Modi government, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir unequivocally belongs to India and will continue to be so,” he declared.

Accusing the Congress of dividing the country into two parts, he said that the party now wants to divide India into North India and South India. “No one can break India under the Narendra Modi government,” he asserted.

Shah reminded the public that on the one hand there is a party that opened fire on Ram devotees, while, on the other hand, there is a party that paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple. Now, it is up to you to decide with whom you will go, he said.

He sarcastically remarked that Rahul Baba’s INDIA bloc is getting swept in the elections.

Giving information about the government’s development plans, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked hard to develop the country.

Shah said that during the Corona period, the Prime Minister worked to protect 130 crore people of the country by vaccinating them free of cost. When Rahul Baba came to know about it, he also got vaccinated in the night.